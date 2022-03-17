Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sunnova Energy International worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

