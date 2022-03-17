Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 1,243 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 384 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $11,688.96.

On Monday, March 7th, Michelle Philpot sold 469 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $13,422.78.

On Friday, December 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 391 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $13,235.35.

Sunrun stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,659,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,074. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RUN. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Sunrun by 303.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $47,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

