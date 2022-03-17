Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $11,688.96 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $11,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97.

On Monday, March 7th, Michelle Philpot sold 469 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $13,422.78.

On Friday, December 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 391 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $13,235.35.

RUN traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. 6,659,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,773,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

