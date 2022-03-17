Sunworks, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunworks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sunworks’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SUNW stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $85.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sunworks by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunworks by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.