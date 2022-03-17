Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) CEO Purchases $31,100.00 in Stock

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) CEO Gaylon Morris bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SUNW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. 2,057,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,981. The company has a market cap of $86.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.56. Sunworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUNW. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Sunworks in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.
