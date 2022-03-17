Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) CEO Purchases $31,100.00 in Stock

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) CEO Gaylon Morris bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SUNW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. 2,057,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,981. The company has a market cap of $86.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.56. Sunworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUNW. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Sunworks in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sunworks by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 961,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sunworks by 1,147.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 460,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sunworks by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunworks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunworks by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 97,834 shares in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

