Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Short Interest Up 19.0% in February

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 819,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 688,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

