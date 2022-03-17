Super Zero Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $444,505.00 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $38.30 million and approximately $444,505.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,295,304 coins and its circulating supply is 348,006,343 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

