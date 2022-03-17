SuperLauncher 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,178.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $13,178.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00045578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.79 or 0.06885452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,484.33 or 0.99811733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00040155 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,166,280 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

