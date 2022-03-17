Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Sells $181,288.62 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $181,288.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SGRY traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.51. 353,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

