Susquehanna Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $75.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

SMTC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $51,066,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Semtech by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Semtech by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 105,965 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

