SVB Leerink Comments on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 592,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 432,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 399.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 96,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 76,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

