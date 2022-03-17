SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

