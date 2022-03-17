Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $208,000.56

Swap (XWP) traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Swap has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $208,000.56 and approximately $854.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.30 or 0.06840484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,842.73 or 0.99912127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041371 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 14,965,425 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

