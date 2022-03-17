Swing 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (SWING)

Swing (SWING) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Swing has a market capitalization of $229,312.33 and approximately $11.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swing has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Swing coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,549,517 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Swing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

