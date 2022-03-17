Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

