Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Buys $16,377.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCRGet Rating) Director Kristin S. Rinne purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $16,377.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SNCR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 10,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,463. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.