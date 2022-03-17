Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Buys $16,377.00 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) Director Kristin S. Rinne purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $16,377.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SNCR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 10,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,463. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

