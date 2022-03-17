Wolfe Research Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Peer Perform

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 271,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 114,352 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $243,432,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

