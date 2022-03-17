SYNNEX (SNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. SYNNEX has set its Q1 guidance at $2.55-2.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $10.80-11.20 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect SYNNEX to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $112.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SYNNEX by 125.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

