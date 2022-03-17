Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Given New $2.25 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Synthetic Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 234,318 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

