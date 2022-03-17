Syscoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $79.03 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $342.47 million and approximately $79.03 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.89 or 0.00268734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015372 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 635,394,097 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

