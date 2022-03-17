Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 350,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,985,249 shares.The stock last traded at $15.06 and had previously closed at $15.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 297.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 64,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 64.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 96,263 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 200.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 336,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 224,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.