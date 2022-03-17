TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.42. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 564,971 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

