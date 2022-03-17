Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TVE opened at C$4.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.86. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.99 and a 1 year high of C$6.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.62.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Also, Director Robert Spitzer bought 32,685 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,992.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 385,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,089,914.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.