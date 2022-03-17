Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Buys C$250,000.00 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,206,683 shares in the company, valued at C$11,033,415.

Brian Leslie Schmidt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,548. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.86. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$1.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TVE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.54.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

