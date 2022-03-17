Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Trading 2.8% Higher

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.63 and last traded at $67.50. Approximately 30,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,693,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -596.95 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,345,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

