Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TARS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

