TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by US Capital Advisors

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by research analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

