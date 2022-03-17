TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Lowered to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.21.
Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$68.06 on Friday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$56.55 and a 52 week high of C$73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.78 billion and a PE ratio of 36.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.18.
TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Further Reading
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.