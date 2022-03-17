TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Lowered to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.21.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$68.06 on Friday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$56.55 and a 52 week high of C$73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.78 billion and a PE ratio of 36.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.18.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$575,636.26. Insiders have sold a total of 126,729 shares of company stock worth $8,635,479 in the last three months.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.