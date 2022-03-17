TD Securities Cuts K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$42.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark dropped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.13.

Shares of TSE KBL traded down C$0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.00. The company had a trading volume of 334,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,498. The company has a market cap of C$321.60 million and a P/E ratio of 34.13. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$29.69 and a 52 week high of C$47.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

