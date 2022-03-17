TD Securities Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $90.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.53. 146,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Magna International has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.