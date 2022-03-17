Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Update

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCHBF opened at $403.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.40. Tecan Group has a one year low of $392.00 and a one year high of $645.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCHBF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tecan Group from CHF 605 to CHF 480 in a report on Wednesday.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

