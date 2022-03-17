Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.28.

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TECK opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $42.38.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

