Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in February

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Técnicas Reunidas stock remained flat at $$17.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Técnicas Reunidas has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $17.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Técnicas Reunidas SA provides engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Gas; Energy and Infrastructure and Industries. The Petroleum and Gas segment refers to the realization of services of engineering, procurement, and construction in the operations or transactions of processing of petroleum and of production and also, as well as chemical processing activities related to the entire chain of value in the production and extraction of the natural gas, these being the production, treatment, transportation, and warehousing.

