Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend payment by 29.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Tecnoglass has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 79,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 93,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

