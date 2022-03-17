Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.36% from the stock’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $199.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $117,863,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

