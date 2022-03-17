Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.700-$14.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.64.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $5.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.12. 416,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,631. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.74.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.