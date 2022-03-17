Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ERIC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price target (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 price target (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of ERIC opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.