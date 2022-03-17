Tellor (TRB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.13 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $44.39 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $19.20 or 0.00046902 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00035245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00105239 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,385,473 coins and its circulating supply is 2,312,012 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

