Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) vs. ENI (NYSE:E) Head to Head Analysis

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) and ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Tellurian alerts:

This table compares Tellurian and ENI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $71.28 million 27.28 -$114.74 million ($0.29) -12.93 ENI $92.01 billion 0.55 $7.25 billion $3.92 7.18

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Tellurian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tellurian and ENI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57 ENI 1 5 12 0 2.61

Tellurian currently has a consensus price target of $6.34, indicating a potential upside of 69.14%. ENI has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.33%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than ENI.

Volatility and Risk

Tellurian has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -160.98% -38.05% -26.93% ENI 7.81% 11.23% 3.66%

Summary

ENI beats Tellurian on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tellurian (Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About ENI (Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Eni Gas e uce, Power & Renewables segment engages in retail sales of gas, electricity and related services, production and wholesale sales of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.