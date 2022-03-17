Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Telos updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 3,000,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,282. The company has a market cap of $608.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. Telos has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $39.45.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.
Telos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
