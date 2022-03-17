TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 3,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 136,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TIXT. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 85.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

