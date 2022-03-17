Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 274,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,216,211 shares.The stock last traded at $27.72 and had previously closed at $26.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

