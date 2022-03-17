TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) CEO Acquires $3,076,428.72 in Stock

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) CEO Paul B. Prager bought 396,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,076,428.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WULF stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $7.88. 11,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,003. The company has a market cap of $15.62 million, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.88. TeraWulf Inc has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $12,340,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

