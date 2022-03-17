Terracoin (TRC) 1-Day Volume Hits $360.00

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $436,033.30 and approximately $360.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,784.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.44 or 0.00726838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00190953 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00023946 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.