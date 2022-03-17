TerraKRW (KRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,680.00

TerraKRW (KRT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $30.16 million and $5,680.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.67 or 0.06897223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,755.58 or 1.00083243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041044 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,721,538,713 coins and its circulating supply is 36,720,809,604 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

