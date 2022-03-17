TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

TRSSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS TRSSF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 99,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,396. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

