TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRSSF. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.73.

TRSSF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 99,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,396. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

