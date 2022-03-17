Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 2.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,437 shares of company stock worth $603,465,070. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $840.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $843.81 billion, a PE ratio of 171.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $911.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $933.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

