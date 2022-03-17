Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,437 shares of company stock worth $603,465,070 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA traded up $31.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $871.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,931,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,010,656. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $875.32 billion, a PE ratio of 177.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $906.46 and its 200-day moving average is $932.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

