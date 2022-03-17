TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.342 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

